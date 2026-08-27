FCIK moves JERC against disproportionate industrial power tariff hike

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has filed a 17-page Review Petition before the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), challenging the enhanced power tariff for existing industrial consumers and seeking interim relief against its implementation.

FCIK has questioned the disparity between the 5 per cent tariff hike proposed by KPDCL and JPDCL and the nearly 10 per cent increase ultimately approved by JERC in its Order Number 06 of 2026 dated August 20. The principal energy charge for LT Industry was raised from Rs 4.20 to Rs 4.60 per kVAh, while the HT Industry tariff at 11 kV increased from Rs 4.10 to Rs 4.50 per kVAh, besides higher fixed and demand charges.

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The Federation said the widely publicized 6.83 per cent hike represents the overall increase in tariff revenue and does not reflect the actual impact on industrial consumers. FCIK has also questioned the absence of reliable category-wise and voltage-wise Cost of Supply data with the DISCOMs. It argued that without such data, there is no transparent basis for imposing a substantially higher increase on industry than originally proposed.

The petition further challenges the inclusion of system inefficiencies in the tariff burden, citing distribution-loss assumptions of around 19 per cent for KPDCL and 15 per cent for JPDCL, collection efficiency of 93 per cent and over Rs 102 crore towards bad debts. FCIK recalled JERC’s stated principle that controllable inefficiencies should not be passed on to consumers.

Questioning the consultation process, FCIK said stakeholders in Kashmir were effectively asked to respond to a 5 per cent proposal rather than the nearly 10 per cent industrial hike eventually approved.

FCIK has sought restoration of pre-order tariffs for existing industries until proper Cost of Supply data is available. Pending disposal of the review petition, it has sought abeyance of the enhanced tariff and billing at pre-order rates, subject to final adjustment.