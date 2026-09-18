FC UK thrashes Shadow Strikers by 5-0

Kathua Football League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 17: The ongoing Kathua Football League 2026, organised by the District Administration Kathua under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, witnessed two matches at the Sports Ground, GDC Kathua.

Advertisement

In the first match, DPS and Khelo India played out a goalless draw, with both sides producing a disciplined display and keeping their defences intact throughout the encounter.

In the second match, FC UK registered a convincing 5-0 victory over Shadow Strikers. Navneet was the star performer, scoring a hat-trick, while Figo contributed two goals to complete a comprehensive win for FC UK.

The matches witnessed enthusiastic participation of young footballers, who displayed skill, teamwork, discipline and competitive spirit. The league continues to provide a platform for local youth to showcase their footballing talent and channelise their energy towards sports and constructive activities. The football action will continue with Sunday FC taking on Kick Off Juniors in the next fixture.