FC employees hold protest, project demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Aggrieved by non release of salary for the last four month, Forest Corporation (FC) employees hailing from Ramban, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Reasi, Billawar, Kathua, Rajouri and workshop Jammu held protest here today.

They raised slogans against the Government and in support of their demands.

Addressing the media persons, Suresh Sharma spokesman JKFCEF lambasted the present Government for muzzling the genuine voice of employees which bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices and pandemic.

“We are without salaries for the last four months and are at verge of starvation without pay. For last over few months, the employees have been demonstrating throughout Union Territory but there is no response from the Government”, he added.

“The management has deposited earned revenue to the tune of more Rs 35 crores in Government treasury and now there should be no hitch to release GIA to FDC. Since Government is 100 percent shareholder in new FDC, it is not understood why there is delay in registration of FDC”, he stated.

He demanded conduct of DPC, implementation of 7th Pay Commission, release of pending 6th PC arrears, proper placement of SRO 64 employees, steps to be taken to square up 39 per cent less DA, etc.

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary to redress the issues of the employees otherwise they have to intensify their struggle.

Senior leaders of JKFCEF Majid Sheikh, Parvin Sharma, Shokat Qazi, Muzaffer Shad, Irfaan Faridi, Irshad Masoom, Sandip Sharma, Sharief Sohail, Fayaz Naik, Brij Mohan Upadhya, Rishi Kumar, Mohammad Hanief, Dalip Kumar, Gopal Sumberia, Rakesh Koul, Nirpal Singh and Manjit Singh were also present.