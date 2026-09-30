FBI puts gangster Goldy Brar on 10 most wanted list with USD one million reward

WASHINGTON, Sep 29: The FBI has added gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and announced a reward of USD one million for information leading to his arrest.

"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada," the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday.

The probe agency warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk.

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The FBI said Singh is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America.

"The inclusion of this defendant on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list underscores this administration's determination to bring the full force of the law upon transnational criminal gangs," said First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli.

"Working together with law enforcement in Canada, Europe, and Asia, we will continue to hunt down thugs such as 'Goldy Brar' and ensure they never see the outside of a prison again."

"Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives - through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson, and drug trafficking," said Lisa Moreland, the deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

"His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him. The RCMP is committed to continue working with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice."

"If we knew where he was right now, we wouldn't be here today," Moreland told reporters at a joint press conference in Los Angeles.

"This man holds no loyalty. No one should feel any loyalty toward him."

On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Singh was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.

In July, US authorities announced charges against 37 defendants linked to three such groups.

According to the FBI, one of the indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Singh allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Singh helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.( PTI)