FBI investigating reports of 'incendiary  device' being thrown at ICE building in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct 21: The FBI is investigating reports of an "incendiary device" being thrown at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night.

There were no reports of injuries or significant damage, the FBI said in a statement.

"FBI personnel and evidence response technicians are on site collecting evidence," the statement said. "There is no known threat to public safety at this time."

Video online shows crime scene tape and law enforcement outside the building.

The space also houses an immigration court.

ICE did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment . Atlanta police directed questions to federal authorities. (AP)