NEW DELHI, July 7: When Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur steps into the Indian dressing room for his possible national debut during the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, it wouldn't exactly be the story of a fresh-faced rookie.

It would be a tale of perseverance built over nearly a decade of domestic grind, fuelled by a father's ambition who tragically did not live to see the dream finally coming true.

The 27-year-old Thakur received perhaps the most important phone call of his professional life so far while waiting to collect his baggage at the Nagpur airport after returning from India A's tour of Sri Lanka recently.

It was to inform of his maiden India selection for the tour of Zimbabwe tour that will feature three T20 Internationals from July 23 to 26.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting anything because I had only just come back from the Sri Lanka tour. I never thought I would get a call so soon," an emotional Thakur told PTI in an exclusive interview.

His List A debut was back in 2017 and he is nearing 100 wickets after 57 appearances in the circuit. He has showed up in 74 T20s, including 22 IPL games for two different franchises. Add to that familiarity with Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel during his IPL stint with Lucknow Super Giants. Thakur can hardly be considered a greenhorn.

He is actually a perfect product of the Indian system having played Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup, and Vijay Hazare followed by inclusion in BCCI's Targeted 'Fast Bowlers List'. Regular India A assignments convinced him that the dream was getting closer.

A dream that wasn't his alone. His father, Ravisingh Thakur, was deeply invested in it but is not around to witness its accomplishment owing to a fatal cardiac arrest in 2023.

However, Thakur's mother Kajal and his elder sister stood firmly by his side after the massive loss, helping him stay on course.

The emotions, Thakur admitted, are still difficult to process.

"It still doesn't feel real. I am still not able to process it. It will take some time to sink in. Everyone at home is happy and all those emotions are still playing out," the bowler said.

"His dream was to see me represent India. This call-up is the fulfilment of that dream."

Opening up about the toughest phase of his life, Thakur recalled how his father's sudden demise left him devastated.

"I was in Nagpur at that time. It was a very difficult time for me. Initially, it took me a long time to cope with the loss."

"(But) My father always told me that whatever happens in life, I should never lose sight of our dream. He would always tell me that nothing should affect that dream. Those words stayed with me and helped me move forward," an overwhelmed Thakur said.

Thakur has no qualms admitting that he owes his cricketing journey to his parents, who backed him despite financial constraints of being mid-level business family.

"They never told me not to play or stopped me from pursuing cricket. Whatever decision I took, they stood by me. I give them full credit. I come from a humble background.

"My father was a middle-class businessman and business always has its ups and downs. But he never stopped me because of financial reasons. Whatever I needed, he always tried to provide. I will always remain grateful to him."

Thakur had toured England for India U-19 with current Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill but missed out on an U-19 World Cup berth that year. However, he has gone through the grind over the last eight years without many complaints.

"Since I started getting regular opportunities for India A, I felt I was one step closer to playing for India. But I also knew that whether it was domestic cricket or India A, I had to keep performing consistently if I wanted my dream to come true."

Having played 22 IPL games till date for LSG and Punjab Kings with 27 wickets including a five-for in his kitty, Thakur believes the tournament transformed him into a mentally stronger bowler.

"The IPL helped me develop the right mindset. It teaches you to be fearless because you are bowling to the best batters in the world. You plan against international players and compete with them regularly. That gives you confidence and prepares you for international cricket."

He also credited current India bowling coach and former LSG support staff Morne Morkel for broadening his understanding of fast bowling.

"When I joined the IPL set-up, I met Morne for the first time. He helped me understand the technical aspects of fast bowling and how to read different wickets. More importantly, he taught me what mindset a fast bowler should have. Those lessons still help me today."

Thakur also acknowledged the contribution of mentor Umesh Patwal and his formative coaches.

"Umesh Patwal is my mentor and I discuss everything with him. He has helped me immensely. When I first started playing cricket, Pravin Hinganikar sir gave me tremendous support. I began at his club."

He also thanked Nagpur Cricket Academy chief Madhav Bakre for constantly supporting Vidarbha's aspiring cricketers.

"Madhav Bakre sir has always ensured I get proper practice facilities whenever I need them. Not just for me, he does that for every young cricketer in Vidarbha because he wants players from our region to succeed."

The Vidarbha Cricket Association, he said, has played a massive role in his rise.

"I am extremely grateful to the Vidarbha Cricket Association. They have provided every facility we could ask for. Whether it is Jamtha or Civil Lines, we always get quality practice," he concluded. (PTI)