Kishtwar, July 3: A father and his son were killed while two others sustained injuries after a tipper plunged into a deep gorge near Gulabgarh on the Sohal Road in Kishtwar district on Friday.

The officials identified the deceased as Anurudh Singh (55), son of Nand Lal, and Deepak Kumar (30), son of Anurudh Singh.

The injured have been identified as Sapoot Singh (35), son of Dhanterar Singh, and Ravinder Singh (35), son of Girdhari Lal. Both have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

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Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.