Two Killed, Several Injured As Car Hits Culvert Wall On NH-44 In Banihal

Banihal, Nov 9 : Two persons were killed while several others were injured after a Swift car rammed into a culvert wall along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Banihal on Monday, officials said.

An official said that two people died while several others were injured after a Swift car hit a culvert wall near Shabanbass along the highway.

He said the injured were shifted to Banihal Hospital for treatment, while their identities are being ascertained.

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Meanwhile, cognizance of the incident has been taken and an investigation has been initiated. (KNO)