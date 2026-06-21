Father is the visible form of invisible God

MAAsterG

Today is Father's Day. Please remember that the father who gave you birth is not your real father. Rather, the one who gave birth is the Supreme Soul, God, or Lord. But when you were born, the one who cleaned up your excrement, who worked hard day and night for your schooling, and did whatever it took within his capacity for you, made a lot of contributions. God finished His job by giving you birth, but for 18 years, a father nurtures, raises, brings up, and looks after you day and night. God is invisible; He gave you life. But a father is the one who serves. He has been serving you from the day you were born.

Before you had gained awareness, when you hadn't even reached the age of five, your father was cleaning up your excrement. You would realise what it feels like when you pick up somebody's excrement. What is it that your father doesn't provide you with? Just think deeply: have you ever thought of massaging your father's feet, giving him a head massage, or wondering how you can serve him today? What have you done so far for him, the one you call "father"?

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Father's Day

If you talk back to your father, trouble him, or upset him, then you are creating bad karma for yourself. Bad karma is that which becomes a sin in the eyes of God. God has given you birth, and a father provides and cares for you. If you disregard his words and question them instead, you become a sinner in the eyes of God. You will have to face the consequences because one day you, too, will become a father or mother.

Even if you do survive in this world, the day this body departs from here-which is called death-you will be held accountable before God for every single moment you have lived. The father at home is not your true father; he is merely there to serve you. The father who gave you birth is different. The one who has given birth, the very same Supreme Being, has instructed the father to raise the child and to serve him. And the father has fulfilled his duty.

Today's Father's Day is not just sentimental, but rather a day of self-analysis. The Supreme Being has allotted the father a duty to serve, and you the duty never to complain. When you grow up, start earning, and get married, you too will eventually become a father or mother. So, whatever your actions are now, your child will repeat them to you. In spirituality, there is something called "84 lakh forms."When punishments are rereceived, the soul wonders, "Where have I gone wrong?" Therefore, today, Father's Day is the day to seek forgiveness for wrongdoings.

Today is the day to ask for forgiveness for any rudeness and disrespect by touching and bowing down at your father's feet. The word 'father' means forgiveness. The way a mother and father forgive, similarly, God also forgives.

God has given the right to serve the child for 18 years. If he continues to provide the service of raising the child, then it is purely out of compassion. This is why it is our moral duty to serve them when they grow old. For the one who cleaned up your excrement in your childhood, if you are not willing to at least take them to the doctor, then God will demand an account of every single moment of your life.

There's only one relationship that is greater than all others until death: that of a mother and father. All other relationships come after that. If you have not served your parents or valued them, then you will never find true peace in your entire life. High-status or high-paying jobs will also not be able to remove your suffering. If you don't repay the debt, sorrow will keep chasing you. Every human being makes mistakes, but the one who kneels and seeks forgiveness will have his mistakes pardoned.