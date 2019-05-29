FASTags can now be purchased online through Amazon

NEW DELHI: FASTags are now available on e-commerce platform Amazon to further promote digital payment of toll for seamless traffic, the Government said on Wednesday.

FASTag is a reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of charges at toll plazas.The online NHAI FASTag shall be available for cars, jeeps and vans for now.

“FASTags are now available on e-commerce platform Amazon…The online NHAI FASTag has been conceived in a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) concept wherein a customer can self-activate it by entering customer and vehicle details in My FASTag mobile app. Thereafter, the customer will have to link the tag to an existing bank account of his/her choice,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Currently, the account linking facility is available for seven member banks — SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank. (AGENCIES)