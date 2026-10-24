Fast Track courts designated for trial of Unfair Means cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Court of the Ist Additional District and Sessions Jammu, and Ist Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, have been designated as Special Fast Track Courts for the trial of Examination Unfair Means cases.

An order in this regard was made by the Lt Governor, J&K Union Territory, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 12A of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and in consultation with the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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This statutory order was notified today by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, J&K Government.