Fast Fashion: From Runways to Ruin

Angel Sharma

angel.607593@gmail.com

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In an age dominated by consumerism, social media, and carefully curated online identities, new fashion trends emerge daily and fade away just as quickly. Driven by speed and constant change, the modern clothing industry produces enormous quantities of low-cost clothing to satisfy society’s endless demand for new trends. This troubling phenomenon has come to be known as fast fashion. In this culture, clothing is no longer centered on personal expression or creativity, but instead on the pressure to keep up with constantly changing trends and avoid the fear of missing out.

Fast fashion is largely fueled by social media influencers, celebrity culture, and society’s demand for affordable clothing. As trends evolve rapidly, consumer preferences shift just as quickly, sustaining a cycle of continuous production and overconsumption. Even among students and children, appearance-based pressure has become increasingly common. During school functions, farewell parties, or fashion competitions, many students feel compelled to purchase entirely new outfits simply to avoid repeating clothes or being judged by others. The consequences of fast fashion are both widespread and alarming. Because these garments are poorly made, they are often short-lived and easily discarded when new trends appear. This cycle of constant consumption contributes to enormous amounts of waste. To meet high consumer demand and maximize profits, many fashion companies resort to unethical labour practices. Numerous brands have faced criticism for worker exploitation and involvement in child labour. In many factories, workers endure exhausting hours, cramped conditions, and unfairly low wages.

Fast fashion also contributes significantly to environmental degradation, as large amounts of discarded clothing eventually end up in landfills. In addition, many factories release harmful chemicals and industrial waste into water bodies, further worsening water pollution. Furthermore, these factories contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, thereby accelerating climate change. Since many fast fashion garments are made from synthetic materials such as polyester, they take years to decompose and release harmful microplastics into the environment.

Overconsumption and consumerism have become normalized, and people have grown so desensitized to excessive buying that clothing is often treated as disposable rather than valuable. Rather than continuing to purchase cheap and environmentally harmful clothing, people should become more conscious of the clothes they wear and how they are produced. The principle of the “Three Rs” — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle — should be encouraged in everyday life. Reducing unnecessary purchases, reusing clothes for longer periods, and recycling or donating old garments can significantly reduce textile waste and environmental harm. Choosing durable clothing over cheaply made garments can also help reduce unnecessary consumption. Schools should educate students about the negative effects of social media trends and overconsumption. For those who struggle to afford sustainable clothing, thrifting can serve as a far more responsible alternative. Buying second-hand clothing is significantly better than directly contributing to the fast fashion industry. Another sustainable option is DIY fashion, where individuals create or repurpose their own clothing instead of supporting exploitative production practices. Even for those who already own fast fashion items, using clothes for as long as possible and donating them instead of discarding them can help reduce waste and environmental harm.

Given these concerns, society as a whole must unite to challenge the growing fast fashion industry. Only through consistent effort can we inspire a greener and more sustainable future. I appeal not only to my fellow citizens, but also to the government, to recognize and address this pressing issue. Together, we can transform awareness into action and create a movement for meaningful change. Reject fleeting trends; let sustainability transcend.