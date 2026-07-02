'Farzi Hindus': Kapil Sibal slams BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal on Ram Temple donation row

New Delhi, Jul 2: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and dubbed them as "farzi Hindus" who had "looted" Lord Ram.

Sibal, a senior advocate, alleged that the organisations sought votes in the name of Lord Ram.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "VHP, BJP, Bajrang Dal -- 'Ram ke naam pe vote to leinge, fir Ram ko hi woh looteinge (They will seek votes in the name of Ram and then loot Ram himself)."

"Asli Hindu ye kya jaane, ye to farzi Hindu hain (What do they know of real Hindus, they are fake Hindus)," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

The alleged embezzlement came to light after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings, following which an FIR was registered on June 25.

Eight accused were subsequently arrested, and police said nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash, besides some foreign currency, has been recovered so far from six of them. The investigation is continuing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said exemplary punishment will be meted out to those found guilty and speedy justice will be ensured. The BJP has said the case will proceed as per the rule of law. (PTI)