Farooq’s statement defends Pak role: R P Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Senior BJP leader and its national spokesperson, R P Singh today said the Kulgam terror attack must also be viewed against the backdrop of Farooq Abdullah’s repeated statements that appear to defend and legitimise Pakistan’s role in Jammu and Kashmir.

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In a statement issued from New Delhi today, he said First, he (Farooq Abdullah) portrayed Pakistan as a country “protecting” the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Then, on November 12, he argued that India should initiate dialogue even if the guns have not fallen silent.

These are not isolated slips of the tongue. They point to a disturbing and recurring pattern, Singh added.

He, while taking a dig at former J&K CM’s statement, said “A nation that sponsors terrorism, kills our soldiers and targets innocent civilians is being projected as Kashmir’s protector, while India is being urged to engage in dialogue without Pakistan first abandoning its terror campaign’’.

He said Farooq Abdullah must answer a fundamental question: “Where does his allegiance lie? How far can one go in echoing the narrative of an enemy State before crossing the line between political dissent and conduct that undermines national security’’?

When a political leader repeatedly advances positions that serve Pakistan’s interests at the expense of India’s security, questions about his loyalty are inevitable and demand clear answers, he said.

The BJP spokesperson said no political stature, family legacy or Constitutional office can place anyone above accountability when India’s sovereignty, national security and the lives of soldiers are at stake.