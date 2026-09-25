Farooq vows continued fight for J&K’s constitutional, democratic rights

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the party will continue its struggle for addressing the day-to-day issues and difficulties faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, fulfilling their demands and restoring their constitutional and democratic rights.

Addressing a function in Shopian, Dr Farooq said that despite limited means, resources and powers under the present circumstances, the NC Government is making every possible effort to provide maximum relief to the people and resolve their problems.

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Dr Farooq reiterated that NC would not withdraw from its struggle for the restoration of J&K’s special status and the constitutional and democratic rights of its people. He said the party has remained continuously engaged on this front and has consistently raised the demand for restoration of constitutional rights through rallies, marches, public gatherings and other political activities.

He said NC legislators and Members of Parliament have also continued to represent the rights and sentiments of the people of J&K in every available democratic forum. Dr Farooq said the NC was the first political party to challenge the measures of August 5, 2019, before the Supreme Court, with three senior lawyers appearing separately on behalf of the party.

He said, “Unfortunately the judgment of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench did not conform to the NC’s position. Soon after assuming office, the National Conference government passed a resolution on the first day of the first session of the Legislative Assembly concerning Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and conveyed it to the concerned authorities.”

Dr Farooq expressed hope that political thinking in New Delhi would change soon and that a political environment would emerge for meaningful dialogue between the J&K and Union governments on the resolutions and demands of the people, paving the way for progress towards constitutional guarantees and legitimate rights for the people of J&K.