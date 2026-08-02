Farooq unveils poster of ‘Pixie in Wonderland Part-2’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah unveiled the official poster of the upcoming children's feature film, "Pixie in Wonderland Part-2: Prisoners of the Phone," here today.

The poster was released at a function in Srinagar in the presence of Senior National Conference leader and Chairman of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Productions, Rajesh Gupta.

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Farooq praised the efforts of filmmaker Aprajita Pixie Mahajan and actor-producer Arjun Mahajan.

He said, "The film reflects a commendable attempt to provide local children with a creative platform while conveying an important social message. It is a wonderful initiative by Aprajita Pixie Mahajan and Arjun Mahajan to produce a children-oriented film in Jammu and give local youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent. Such efforts deserve appreciation and encouragement. I wish the entire team every success."

Appealing to parents and children across Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Abdullah urged them to watch the film upon its release on Amazon OTT, describing it as a meaningful and inspiring cinematic experience with a powerful message for the younger generation.

Sharing his experience, Rajesh Gupta, who plays the character of Professor Pumpkin, said, "Acting has always been his passion and that working with children made this project especially memorable. I have performed cameo roles before, but this role is close to my heart because it allowed me to share the screen with talented children."

The film features Arjun Mahajan as the cheerful Whoopee, while Aprajita Pixie Mahajan, the first female film director from Jammu, essays a challenging double role as the Fairy and the Shadow Collector.

Produced under the banner of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Productions, "Pixie in Wonderland Part-2: Prisoners of the Phone" blends fantasy, adventure and a strong social message on responsible digital habits.