Farooq questions J&K’s financial dependence on Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 25: National Conference President and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah today questioned J&K's continued financial dependence on New Delhi, linking it to the demand for restoration of Article 370 amid the controversy over the latest electricity tariff hike.

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"How long will you beg before Delhi? How long will you be a slave to Delhi? Stand on your own feet. When will you stand on your own feet?" Abdullah told reporters here. Click here to watch video

He questioned how J&K could seek restoration of Article 370 while continuing to depend on the Centre for financial assistance. "You demand Article 370 back and still beg," he said.

Abdullah's remarks came after the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) approved an average 6.83 per cent increase in retail electricity tariffs in J&K, with the revised rates set to take effect from September 1.