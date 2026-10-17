Farooq, Mehbooba, others condemn abusive language by senior IAS officer

Stern action demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Oct 16: Even as the Government of Jammu and Kashmir today ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged verbal abuse directed at a female JKAS officer by senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan during a meeting, leaders of various political parties and organizations have strongly condemned the use of abusive language against the woman bureaucrat and demanded stern action against the erring IAS officer.

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A number of JKAS officers assembled at Bahu Plaza, near the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and held a protest demonstration against alleged misbehaviour by the senior IAS officer. They expressed serious concern over the incident and said that occupying a senior administrative position does not grant anyone the licence to insult colleagues, intimidate subordinates or misuse official authority.

National Conference President and three-time Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah has called for Rajeev Ranjan's expulsion from Jammu and Kashmir and said that if such an incident had happened during his time, when Jammu & Kashmir was a State, he would have put the officer back on the plane and sent him away.

"The language he used was completely wrong; he should be completely reprimanded. This shows that he lacks the decency and conduct an officer ought to possess. Officers are duty bound to listen to the people, who only want to present their grievances," he said. Click here to watch video

Farooq Abdullah further said the incident indicates what has been happening in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and its downgrading into two Union Territories.

PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said the erratic and disdainful conduct of the senior IAS officer with the woman officer cannot be tolerated and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah must take up the matter with the Centre.

"CM Omar Abdullah must immediately take up the matter with Government of India and demand stern action against the officer, who is already facing allegations of issuing illegal gun licences," she said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President, Tariq Hameed Karra has urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to order a fair and time bound inquiry to establish facts surrounding the conduct of senior IAS officer towards junior colleague.

In a letter to the Lt Governor, Karra has also urged the former to ensure that the female JKAS officer, Beenish Wani is not subjected to the any form of victimization or retaliatory action. He said the IAS officer's alleged remarks against the J&K Public service Commission are equally troubling.

CPI (M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami said that it was deeply disturbing to watch a video of an IAS officer shouting at a female colleague, using inappropriate language, denying her an opportunity to explain herself, and instead asking his staff to type her suspension order.

"Such conduct is highly unbecoming of a public servant. The officer must be held accountable for his remarks and behaviour. Human dignity is non-negotiable, and no position of authority gives anyone the right to humiliate another person. Respect, fairness and dignity must be upheld in every workplace," he said, in a post on X.

People's Democratic Front (PDF) president and former minister Hakeem Mohd Yaseen has strongly condemned the alleged use of abusive language against the JKAS officer and said that the incident raised serious concern about the dignity of local civil service officers and highlighted the administrative imbalance that had emerged following reorganization of J&K.

Strongly condemning the incident, Jammu Muslim Front has urged the competent authority to examine the matter impartially , establish the facts and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

Senior BJP leader and former JMC Mayor, Rajinder Sharma, while demanding action against the IAS officer over alleged misconduct with the female JKAS officer, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should meet the Lieutenant Governor along with all National Conference MLAs to press for strict action in the matter.

Senior Congress leader and former DDC member, Taranjit Singh Tony said that the alleged incident represents a disturbing display of arrogance and misuse of administrative authority as no designation, rank or position gives anyone the right to insult , intimidate or humiliate a woman officer while she is performing her official duties. He called for strict disciplinary action against the IAS officer and also demanded firm safeguards against retaliatory action against Beenish Wani.

J&K Engineering Graduates Association has expressed deep concern over reported incident and extended its unequivocal solidarity and support to the JKAS Association, emphasizing that dignity, mutual respect and professional decorum are indispensable to a healthy and efficient administrative system.

Awami Itihaad Party ( AIP) chief spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi said that abusive language, threats of dismissal and misuse of official authority by a senior officer cannot be brushed aside as a routine workplace dispute. He also lambasted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allowing a serious issue involving abuse of authority and humiliation of a woman officer to become entangled in a debate over the powers of the CM and Lt Governor.

Demanding decisive intervention, National Conference leader Rajesh Gupta has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to initiate strict action against the IAS officer in accordance with the law and applicable service rules. The Government must send a clear message that no officer is above the law, he added.

Meanwhile, All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC, Minority and Adivasi Organization Confederation held a strong protest near Press Club Jammu, against the IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan for using highly insulting, uncivil and derogatory language against a woman officer. Led by R K Kalsotra, the protesters demanded immediate removal and sacking of the IAS officer.

The J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has sought an impartial, time-bound inquiry and strict action, if the charges are established, against senior IAS officer accused of allegedly abusing and humiliating the woman JKAS officer during an official meeting.

The employees' body appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to ensure accountability in accordance with the applicable service rules. It also called for safeguards against victimisation or retaliatory action against the woman officer.