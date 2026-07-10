Farooq invites 52 national, regional party leaders to join protest for statehood restoration

Sonia, Mirwaiz, Mufti among invitees

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 9: National Conference (JKNC) president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah today invited 52 national and regional political leaders to join the party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the opening day of the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

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The letter reads that the protest would be a "solemn and democratic" expression against what he described as the "unconscionable delay" in restoring statehood to J&K despite repeated assurances by the Union Government.

Referring to the developments of August 5, 2019, the NC Chief said the erstwhile state was stripped of its special constitutional status under Article 370, bifurcated into two Union Territories and reduced from a full-fledged state despite assurances made on the floor of Parliament that statehood would be restored at an "appropriate time."

"People of Jammu and Kashmir had responded with patience and faith in democracy, choosing the ballot over the streets by participating peacefully in the 2024 Assembly elections that resulted in an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah."

Abdullah said despite the restoration of an elected government, statehood continued to remain elusive without any explanation or timeline from the Centre. He described the continued delay as an affront to the democratic mandate of the people and said the issue went beyond Jammu and Kashmir, touching the very foundations of India's federal structure.

The NC president argued that the Constitution envisages states as expressions of the democratic will of the people rather than mere administrative units of the Union. He said keeping Jammu and Kashmir deprived of statehood indefinitely after terming the arrangement temporary amounted to compromising the constitutional framework and federal polity.

Calling upon leaders across party lines, Abdullah said ideological differences should not come in the way of defending constitutional principles and federalism. He said the proposed protest would remain peaceful, democratic and constitutional and would seek only what had already been promised by the Union Government.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir have chosen hope-we have chosen the ballot, the Constitution, and the democratic process that all of us in some way or another have been a part of. We deserve to be treated with the same dignity and respect. I count upon your solidarity. I count upon the democratic conscience that brought each one of us into the sphere of public life and to the service of our people and this great nation. Together, let us send an unambiguous message that the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain the guardians of the voice of those who have been made to wait too long," the letter reads.

Among those invited are Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M.K. Stalin, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby, CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(ML), Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik, YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, BJP J&K president Sat Paul Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president Sajjad Gani Lone, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) J&K state secretary Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Awami Ittehad Party founder and chief leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Front chairman Hakeem Yasin, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir and Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema chairman Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson Taveer Sadiq today said the party has sent invitation letters to all political parties and key leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country.

Addressing reporters here, Sadiq appealed for unity and urged political parties to set aside partisan politics and participate in the protest. "For one day, let us put politics aside and stand together for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We want to send a united message from Jantar Mantar to the Government of India that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are united in seeking the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees," he said.

Asked whether NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi had been invited, Sadiq said the invitation campaign was aimed at parties outside the National Conference. "Ruhullah is from our party. Invitations have been sent to all political parties and leaders outside the National Conference," he said.