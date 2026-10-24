Farooq dares Centre to name country behind protests

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday hit out at the Centre for claiming a foreign hand behind the protests in Delhi, saying the Union Government "parrots the narrative of an external conspiracy" whenever it is in a crisis.

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Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah, a three-time chief minister, dared the Centre to name the country trying to meddle in India's affairs.

"Whenever the government in Delhi is in danger, they see a foreign hand. They do not see their own. Who is doing it? If they say foreign (hand) is doing it, then name who is doing it. Which country is trying to do this? Tell us. They don't have that name at all. Just (say) foreign hand, foreign hand! A foreign hand in everything," he said.

Responding to a question about the Middle East crisis, Abdullah said the time has come for the war to be stopped.

"This is Trump's favour, bringing destruction to the world. When will he come to his senses? The whole world is suffering from hardships. Look at inflation, the poor will suffer everywhere. The time has come for Trump to stop this war, and it is a matter of justice that Iran has the right to protect itself. Enough is enough; this is not a time of war now," the NC chief added.