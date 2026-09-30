Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 29: National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah today backed continued debate in the Legislative Assembly, saying legislators should keep raising issues concerning the people and the Government should respond to them.

"It is good to see members speaking and the Government answering. Assemblies and Parliament are for discussion. Discussions should continue and these members should continue doing good for the people," Abdullah told reporters after watching the proceedings of the House.

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The NC Chief attended the proceedings from the Speaker's Gallery on the sixth sitting of the ongoing autumn session.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Soon after Abdullah entered the gallery and began observing the proceedings, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather drew the attention of the House to his presence and asked members to join him in welcoming the former Chief Minister.

Members welcomed Abdullah by thumping their desks.

Several National Conference MLAs later referred to Abdullah during their speeches as the proceedings continued.

Abdullah observed the proceedings as legislators raised issues concerning governance, development and other matters of public importance.

He, however, did not respond to a question on the BJP's opposition to the resolution passed by the Assembly a day earlier seeking the immediate restoration of full Statehood to J&K.