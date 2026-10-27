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Home / Videos / Farooq Abdullah Welcomes J&K Cabinet Reshuffle, Expresses Hope for Public-Oriented Governance

Farooq Abdullah Welcomes J&K Cabinet Reshuffle, Expresses Hope for Public-Oriented Governance

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the expansion and reshuffle of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, expressing hope that the newly inducted ministers would work for the welfare of the people. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah described...

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Daily Excelsior
03:51 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the expansion and reshuffle of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, expressing hope that the newly inducted ministers would work for the welfare of the people. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah described the Cabinet change as a positive development and said he expected the new ministers to fulfil their responsibilities in the interest of the public. “This has been a very good cabinet change and I hope the new ministers will work for the people,” he said.

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