Farooq Abdullah Visits Kheer Bhawani, Hopes For Return of KPs
Dr Farooq Abdullahtoday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani mela. He said the mela reflects Kashmir's spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony and expressed hope that Kashmiri Pandits will soon return to live alongside their fellow Kashmiris once again....
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Dr Farooq Abdullahtoday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani mela. He said the mela reflects Kashmir's spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony and expressed hope that Kashmiri Pandits will soon return to live alongside their fellow Kashmiris once again.
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