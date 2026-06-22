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Home / Videos / Farooq Abdullah Visits Kheer Bhawani, Hopes For Return of KPs

Farooq Abdullah Visits Kheer Bhawani, Hopes For Return of KPs

    Dr Farooq Abdullahtoday visited Mata  Kheer Bhawani mela. He said the mela reflects Kashmir's spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony and expressed hope that Kashmiri Pandits will soon return to live alongside their fellow Kashmiris once again....

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Daily Excelsior
07:21 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Dr Farooq Abdullahtoday visited Mata  Kheer Bhawani mela. He said the mela reflects Kashmir's spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony and expressed hope that Kashmiri Pandits will soon return to live alongside their fellow Kashmiris once again.

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