Farooq Abdullah Seeks Probe Into Killing Of 2 Migrant Labourers In Kulgam, Questions Timing Of Attack

Srinagar, Aug 1: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called for an investigation into the killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in a terror attack in Kulgam district a day before, and asked why such incidents happen whenever his party demands restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I regret it. We do not even know who killed them and how they were killed. There should be an investigation, a fair probe into who the killers are," Abdullah told reporters in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The three-time chief minister also questioned the timing of such incidents in the Valley.

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"I don't know why such incidents happen when we seek statehood," he said.

Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

Officials said Ratray succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, while Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to the SKIMS Hospital in Soura, where he died during treatment.

On July 22, J-K Police head constable Ashiq Hussain was shot dead by a lone terrorist in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag while he was on Amarnath Yatra duty. (Agencies)