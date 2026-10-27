Farooq Abdullah Reaches Out To Mubarak Gul After Cabinet Snub, Appoints Him NC General Secretary

Srinagar, Oct 27: Minutes after senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul expressed disappointment over being left out of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet expansion.

Sources said that minutes after Gul expressed disappointment over being left out of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet expansion, party President Dr Farooq Abdullah reached out to him and appointed him General Secretary of the organisation.

Gul had earlier expressed displeasure over his exclusion from the Cabinet, saying he had attended around 30 oath-taking ceremonies but had been left out on every occasion.

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The development comes on the day four National Conference legislators, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Ahmad Kalloo, were inducted into the Omar Abdullah-led government during a swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar.

The appointment of Gul as General Secretary comes amid reactions from senior party leaders who were not accommodated in the Cabinet expansion. (JKNS)