SRINAGAR, Aug 1: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Kashmir’s chief cleric Umar Farooq and other leaders on Saturday condemned the killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in a terror attack in Kulgam district a day earlier, terming it “utter inhumanity”.

“Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unequivocally condemn the barbaric killing of two non-local labourers in the Devsar area of Kulgam,” the party said in a post on X.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), Omar Abdullah has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. (AGENCIES)