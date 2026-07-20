Farooq Abdullah Leads NC Protest In Delhi Demanding Restoration Of J&K Statehood

SRINAGAR, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Monday launched a protest in New Delhi demanding the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, with party president Farooq Abdullah leading the demonstration alongside senior leaders, legislators and workers.

The protest, which coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, began from Prithviraj Road after the party was denied permission to hold the demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The National Conference said its leaders, MLAs, and legislators assembled at Prithviraj Road before marching together to press for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees to the union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also left for Delhi to join the statehood protest in New Delhi.

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The party also received support from Congress leaders from Kashmir, while similar protests were organised simultaneously at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir to reinforce the demand.

The National Conference said the protest forms part of its sustained campaign seeking the restoration of full statehood, which it has consistently described as essential for safeguarding the democratic rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary accused the Centre of failing to honour its commitment on restoring statehood despite repeated assurances.

"It is the misfortune of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that today we have to come to protest in Delhi to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of their promise. You assured the people that statehood would be restored after the elections. Nearly a year and a half has passed to elected government, but that promise remains unfulfilled," Choudhary told reporters. (Agencies)