Farmers should not face any inconvenience during crop procurement: Haryana CM to officers

CHANDIGARH, Oct 7: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officers to ensure the timely lifting of paddy and bajra procured at mandis across the state, so that farmers do not face any inconvenience in selling their produce.

He directed that the entire procurement process -- from purchase and lifting to timely payment -- must function smoothly and efficiently.

Saini was chairing a meeting here to review the ongoing procurement of kharif crops.

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During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised by officers that 5 lakh quintals of paddy have been procured so far, an official statement said.

The chief minister directed officers to ensure that lifting of the paddy is done promptly to avoid accumulation of stocks in the mandis.

He said the state government will ensure that farmers receive the benefit of the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,900 per quintal for bajra this year.

He said bajra will be procured by the government at Rs 2,300 per quintal. In case a farmer gets a price higher than Rs 2,300 per quintal in the open market, the difference between the sale price and the MSP of Rs 2,900 per quintal will be compensated by the government under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

Under the scheme, farmers will receive a benefit of Rs 600 per quintal from the government.

In the meeting, it was informed that bajra is currently being sold in the open market at an average price of around Rs 2,235 per quintal.

Bajra is also being procured by private dealers.

The officers further informed the CM that last year, the government had initially fixed the procurement price of bajra at Rs 2,150 per quintal, which was subsequently revised to Rs 2,200 per quintal.

The difference between the procurement price and the price of arhtiyas (commission agents), the MSP of Rs 2,900 per quintal was compensated separately by the government to farmers, he said.

Saini said teams of departmental officers have been constituted to address the issue of paddy stocks remaining with rice millers from the previous procurement season. For the convenience of traders, an amount of Rs 2,777 per quintal has been fixed. (PTI)