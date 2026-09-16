Farmers’ relief must be priority for Govt: Kundal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 15: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly session, the Congress has raised a series of key issues concerning farmers and urged the Government to take immediate steps to address their concerns.

Addressing a press conference former minister and senior Congress leader, Yashpal Kundal, demanded relief in electricity bills for farmers in border areas, establishment of a Kisan Mandi in Ramgarh, affordable and adequate supply of fertilizers, and timely cleaning and repair of irrigation canals.

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Kundal said farmers are the backbone of the country’s economy and their welfare should remain a priority for the Government. He highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers living in border areas and urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide them special relief in view of their challenging circumstances.

The Congress leader specifically demanded reduction and relief in electricity bills for farmers in the border belt, stating that rising input and operational costs are placing an additional financial burden on farming families. He also strongly advocated the establishment of a Kisan Mandi in the Ramgarh Assembly constituency, saying that a local agricultural market would enable farmers to sell their produce closer to home. This, he said, would reduce transportation difficulties and help farmers access better markets and fair prices for their produce.

Raising the issue of fertilizer availability and pricing, Kundal said farmers are facing difficulties over the quantity and cost of fertilizer. He urged the Government to examine the matter and ensure that farmers receive fertiliser at fair prices and in adequate quantities.

Kundal further highlighted the poor condition and inadequate maintenance of irrigation canals in the Ramgarh area. He said timely cleaning and repair of canals is essential to ensure that sufficient water reaches agricultural fields and that farmers do not suffer crop losses due to inadequate irrigation. He said the Congress would continue to raise the voice of farmers and fight for their rights and welfare.

Senior DCC leaders Sanjeev Sharma, Babbl Gupta, Vijay Kumar and Mandeep Choudharyalso accompanied Kundal.