Farman wins main bout at Doda police-organized dangal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Oct 9: District Police Doda organized a traditional wrestling competition (dangal) at Gandoh Bhalessa under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) 2026-27, attracting thousands of spectators and wrestling enthusiasts.

Renowned wrestlers from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other regions participated in the event, showcasing their strength, skill, discipline and sportsmanship through exciting bouts.

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The main attraction was the Main Mali (final kushti), contested between Farman of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and Nisar Bhalessi of Bhalessa, Doda. After an exciting contest, Farman emerged victorious, while Nisar Bhalessi finished as the runner-up. Both wrestlers, along with other participants, were honoured with cash prizes in recognition of their performances.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Doda Kartik Shrotriya underscored the role of sports in fostering discipline, physical fitness, teamwork and positive engagement among youth. He urged youngsters to participate actively in sporting activities and stay away from drugs and other social evils.