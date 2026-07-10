Family suspects murder, seeks fair investigation

Khawas youth’s body recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 9: Panic gripped the Darhali area of Rajouri after the body of a young man, hailing from Khawas area was found near the riverbank close to the bridge under suspicious circumstances late last evening.

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The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ayub (27), son of Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Khawas in district Rajouri.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody, and shifted it to the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, for post-mortem. Following the completion of all legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

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The deceased’s family members, including Abdul Bashir and Tariq Hussain, have alleged that Mohammad Ayub was murdered and have demanded a fair and speedy investigation.

According to the family, Ayub had gone to Srinagar for labour work. They said his mobile phone had been switched off for the last three days, and they had been unable to contact him. The sudden recovery of his body near Darhali Bridge has raised serious suspicions, leading them to believe that he was killed elsewhere and his body was later dumped at this site.

The family has described the case as a suspected blind murder and urged the police to identify the perpetrators at the earliest and ensure strict legal action. They also demanded that every possible angle be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of death under mysterious circumstances and initiated an investigation.

SHO Rajouri, Inspector Imran Khan, said that the case is being examined from every possible angle, based on the post-mortem report, forensic evidence, and other technical findings. He added that the actual cause of death will be established only after the investigation is completed.

The incident has created an atmosphere of grief and concern in the area, with local residents also demanding an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Former Sarpanch, Khawas, Gian Chand Sharma said that police should constitute SIT and conduct fair investigation into the case.