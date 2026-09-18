New Delhi, Sep 18: The Congress on Friday termed Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab's reported remarks on opposition MPs' support for levying a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions "erroneous and fallacious", and said his being a "2024 Odisha cadre" of the BJP explains his eagerness to "mislead".

Congress MP Manish Tewari hit out at Mahtab, saying to suggest that "certain members" of the opposition supported the proposal by not dissenting is both unfounded and unfortunate and therefore, incorrect.

Mahtab, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, has said the opposition MPs' presence and being party to the panel's report were matters of record.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP was quoted as saying in a media report that the record shows that three opposition MPs -- Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Saugata Roy and Congress's Manish Tewari and Pramod Tiwari -- were part of the deliberations, which made the recommendations to levy the MDR on UPI payments of above Rs 2,000.

Reacting to Mahtab's remarks, Tewari said, "My attention has been drawn to some reports attributed to the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance @BhartruhariM that 'certain members' of the Opposition supported the proposal to 'Merchant Discount Rate -- MDR'."

"With great respect this is both erroneous and fallacious and therefore facetious," Tewari said.

"The core of the Committee's recommendation while examining and reporting on the Demands of the Department of Financial Services -- DFS for FY 2026-27 on 12th March 2026 is as follows: 'The Committee recommend that while the proposed 3-year multi-year scheme and cash back components are necessary to democratise digital payments in untapped Tier 3-6 cities, the Department of Financial Services must concurrently explore a self-reliant, tiered revenue model'," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader pointed out that the key word is "explore".

He also pointed to the "action taken" report filed by the government on the observations or recommendations contained in the 32nd Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on "Demands for Grants (2026-27)" of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services) laid on the floor of the Lok Sabha on August 12.

"Given the sustainability of the UPI ecosystem and the burden on the Government exchequer, the Department is currently exploring two options: (i) Examining the feasibility of restoring MDR for certain high threshold transactions/merchants; and (ii) a tiered incentive structure to phase-out the Government support in the next few years," Tewari quoted the government as saying.

He said the key words again are "currently exploring".

The current proposal to levy a transaction fee or MDR on UPI and other digital payments never came before the committee thereafter, he said.

"To suggest 'certain members' of the opposition supported the proposal by not dissenting is both unfounded and unfortunate and therefore incorrect. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the MP from Chandigarh said.

Tagging Tewari's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Chairperson, otherwise a seasoned and sober Parliamentarian, is 2024 batch Odisha cadre of the BJP. This explains his eagerness to mislead and misinform."

Mahtab switched over to the BJP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress on Thursday rejected claims that its MPs who were part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had supported the decision to levy a fee on high-value UPI payments and said the Modi government is making "pathetic" attempts to divert attention from the "gigantic backlash" generated after the "UPI tax" decision.

The opposition party's assertion came after the government questioned the rationale behind its leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the decision to levy a fee on UPI payments to merchants of above Rs 2,000, saying the parliamentary panel had backed the move and the Congress members on the panel had supported it.

A senior government functionary had said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had pressed for a tiered MDR or revenue framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and noted that it should be notified and operationalised without delay.

Five Congress MPs -- P Chidambaram, Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath -- were present on August 12 when the report was adopted, with no dissent recorded in the published minutes, the functionary had said. (Agencies)