Fake SPO recruitment scam busted, 1 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Kupwara, Nov 15: Police today unearthed an alleged fake Special Police Officers (SPOs) recruitment racket after several unemployed youth were duped on the false promise of securing their engagement as SPOs in Police.

A Police statement said here that the Police Station Kupwara received a written complaint against a suspect alleging that he had fraudulently induced several unemployed youth by promising them engagement as SPOs in lieu of monetary consideration.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The accused allegedly collected approximately Rs 3.90 lakh from the victims and provided them forged recommendation orders purportedly signed by senior government officers to make his claims appear genuine.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Police Station Kupwara registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The main accused has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Pandit, son of Bashir Ahmad Pandit, resident of Nutnoosa, Kupwara. He has been arrested in the case.

Investigation has been taken up to ascertain the authenticity of the alleged engagement orders, to trace the financial transactions and to identify all persons who may have been involved in the commission of the offence.

"The possibility of inter-district linkages and involvement of other accomplices is also being examined to establish the complete extent of the alleged racket," the statement said.

Police advised the public not to fall prey to such false promises, to verify all recruitment-related information through official channels and to immediately report any suspicious demand for money or recruitment-related fraud to the nearest Police Station.

"District Police Kupwara reiterated its commitment to protecting the public from fraud, safeguarding the interests of unemployed youth and taking strict legal action against those involved in such criminal activities."