Fake recruitment racket busted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Police here today busted an alleged fake recruitment racket after 30-35 candidates appeared in a written examination for "Group C posts" at a private examination centre in Satwari area.

Officials said the examination was conducted in two shifts through a computer-based test (CBT) at Rani Bagh locality and was part of a suspected pan-India racket in which fraudsters had advertised vacancies using a spoofed domain of the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.

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The racket came to light after one of the candidates appearing in the examination grew suspicious and approached the police.

Acting on the complaint, a team from Police Station Satwari reached the examination centre in the presence of a Naib Tehsildar and stopped the examination.

During preliminary questioning, the organisers reportedly told the police that they had received an email asking them to conduct the examination and claimed they had no role in the alleged fraud.

Meanwhile, the candidates told officials that each of them had paid Rs 275 as examination fee to appear in the examination.

Officials said similar examinations had reportedly been conducted in other parts of the country and the police were investigating the network involved in advertising the posts through the spoofed domain.

Meanwhile, a case FIR number 338/2026 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Satwari.

A police official said the case involving the use of spoofed domain would be transferred to the Cyber Cell of Jammu and Kashmir Police for further investigation.