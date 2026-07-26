Fake Job Racket In J&K: Chargesheet Filed Against Three Accused

Srinagar, Jul 26: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against three accused in a fake job racket case, a spokesperson of the agency said on Sunday.

The chargesheet has been filed against Ghulam Mohd Sheikh alais Gulzar, Mohammad Yousuf Wani and Mohammad Abdullah Mir.

"The EOW Kashmir has filed a chargesheet under relevant sections of law in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against three accused persons for their involvement in a fake government job racket," the spokesperson said.

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Giving details of the case, the spokesperson said a complaint was received by the EOW alleging that Sheikh cheated the complainants of Rs. 23 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs.

The accused allegedly issued fake appointment orders, identity cards, licences, appointment letters, and forged police and CID verification documents to make the offers appear genuine.

"During the investigation, the allegations were found to be true, and it was established that the accused individuals acted in connivance with each other to deceive the complainants and grabbed their hard-earned money. After completing the investigation and collecting sufficient evidence, the EOW Kashmir filed the chargesheet in the court of law," the spokesperson said.

The EOW, however, did not specify the role of the other two accused persons in the fake job racket.