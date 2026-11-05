Fake Cybercrime Officials Dupe Batmaloo Resident Of Rs 50,000, Four Booked

Srinagar, Nov 5: Police have registered a case against four persons for impersonating Cyber Crime officials and cheating a man of rupees 50,000 in Batmaloo area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said that a complaint was received from a man alleging that four persons had cheated him by posing as officers of the Cyber Crime Department.

He said the accused fraudulently took rupees 50,000 from the complainant.

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The official said an FIR (No. 139/2026) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Batmaloo and further investigation is underway. (KNO)