Faith that outlived Famine

The Story of Rajouri's Kal Bhairav Yatra

Dr Harmeet Singh

harmeetjnu@gmail.com

For as long as anyone in Rajouri can remember, the days around Holi have belonged to Bhairo Dev. Markets stay open late, shopkeepers step out onto the pavements, and the narrow lanes of Rajouri town and Jawahar Nagar fill with drumbeats, colour and chanting devotees carrying the sacred jhanki of Kal Bhairav a fierce, protective form of Lord Shiva who, in this border district of the Pir Panjal, is remembered less as a distant deity and more as a guardian who once pulled the town back from ruin.

Advertisement

This week, that memory received the weight of official recognition. The Bhairav Yatra of Rajouri has been formally included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of India, becoming only the second cultural tradition in Northern India to earn the distinction, the first being the Buddhist chanting practices of the trans-Himalayan Ladakh region. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the news in a post on X, describing it as a proud moment for the district and thanking the Rajouri District Administration and the J&K Department of Culture for turning a long-cherished aspiration into reality.

The Legend Behind the Ritual

Ask the elders of Rajouri exactly when the Bhairav Yatra began, and most will admit they cannot say - only that they remember it from their own childhoods, an unbroken thread passed down through generations. But the story behind it has survived all the same, carried in local memory the way scripture is carried in temples.

According to the legend that every Rajouri family seems to know in some form, the district was once gripped by a devastating famine. Fields failed, granaries emptied, and desperation spread through the villages. Into this crisis, the story goes, walked a mysterious saintly figure who offered the people a simple instruction: organise a Bhairo Jhanki every year on the eve of Holi and seek the divine protection of Bhairo Dev. If they did, he promised, prosperity would return.

It did and the ritual has never lapsed since. Generation after generation, the procession has wound its way through Rajouri City and Jawahar Nagar with unwavering devotion, evolving over time into the district's most distinctive living tradition and, as officials now describe it, a centuries-old symbol of both faith and community identity. What sets the Bhairav Yatra apart, according to residents and cultural historians, is not just its antiquity but the way it binds Rajouri's communities together. The Yatra is widely described as a living symbol of communal harmony, an occasion when people across faiths join the procession, cementing a sense of brotherhood that runs through the wider Pir Panjal region of Poonch and Rajouri. Social activists from the district have long pointed to the Yatra as proof that Rajouri and its neighbouring areas remain living examples of coexistence, even as the event retains its distinctly devotional core.

The procession itself is built around the jhanki i.e a ceremonial representation of Bhairo Dev which is carried through the principal markets and residential localities of Rajouri town in the days leading up to Holi. Drummers, folk performers and devotees accompany the palanquin as it moves from locality to locality, drawing crowds that line the streets, shower it with colour, and offer prayers as it passes. For many residents who have migrated out of Rajouri for work or education, the Yatra has become an occasion to return home, turning the festival into as much a homecoming as a religious observance.

For those who have spent years documenting Rajouri's cultural life, the recognition feels overdue rather than sudden. Writer and social activist Mantoo Dutta Sharma, who has long chronicled the district's oral traditions, has described the Yatra's origins as something that survives only in memory rather than in written record a story elders pass on precisely because no one thought, until now, to write it down. For her, the ICH listing is not just an administrative milestone but an acknowledgment that Rajouri's folklore deserves the same seriousness of study as more widely documented traditions elsewhere in the country.

Tazeem Dar, a social activist known for his work preserving the heritage and ecology of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, has framed the recognition in similar terms, calling it acknowledgment of the region's unique and exclusive cultural and folk traditions. He has repeatedly pointed to the Yatra as an example of how the Pir Panjal region's communities have historically stood together, arguing that the annual procession offers a template for cooperation that extends well beyond the festival itself.

Rajouri sits along one of the more sensitive stretches of the Line of Control, and much of the district's national coverage in recent years has centred on security operations and cross-border tension. Against that backdrop, officials and residents alike have welcomed a story that foregrounds culture instead one that reframes Rajouri not merely as a frontier district but as a place with its own deep-rooted spiritual identity, sustained by ordinary families rather than by government schemes.

That framing matters for a district trying to build a tourism economy around something other than its proximity to the border. Officials in the Department of Culture have suggested that documentation efforts around the Yatra could eventually extend to related folk practices in the wider Pir Panjal belt, potentially opening a pathway for other local traditions from Rajouri and Poonch to seek similar national recognition in the future.

The push to have the Bhairav Yatra recognised nationally was not a sudden development but the product of sustained effort by the district administration. A formal proposal documenting the history, practices and cultural significance of the Yatra was prepared and submitted by the Rajouri district administration to the Department of Culture, Jammu and Kashmir. The proposal then went before the Provisional Committee constituted to update the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, which evaluated the submission before recommending it for inclusion.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, thanked Lieutenant Governor Sinha for what he described as constant encouragement through the process, and said the recognition would inspire greater efforts to safeguard the region's cultural heritage going forward.

In his own statement, LG Sinha struck a similar note, framing the recognition as validation for the generations of devotees who kept the tradition alive without any official support or documentation. He said the honour would strengthen Rajouri's cultural footprint on the national stage and open doors for research, cultural exchange and sustainable heritage tourism, while also helping preserve the region's spiritual and cultural legacy for future generations.

Inclusion in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage is largely an honorific and documentary status rather than a financial grant, but officials and residents alike see real, practical value in it. For a border district that has often been discussed in the national conversation primarily through the lens of security, the recognition offers a different kind of visibility one built around culture, devotion and continuity rather than conflict. Local commentators have welcomed the move as an opportunity to document a tradition.whose precise origins were never formally recorded, ensuring that oral histories, ritual practices and the folklore surrounding Bhairo Dev are preserved in an accessible, permanent form before they risk fading with the generations who currently hold them in memory. There is also hope that the tag will translate into heritage tourism, drawing visitors and researchers to witness the Yatra firsthand and study its place within the wider religious landscape of the Jammu region, alongside better-known pilgrimages such as the Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi.

For the people of Rajouri, though, the significance is likely to remain closer to home. The Bhairav Yatra has never needed a certificate to matter it has survived because families kept carrying the jhanki through the same lanes, year after year, exactly as their parents and grandparents did before them. What the national recognition offers is not the tradition's meaning, which was never in question locally, but a guarantee that the story of the famine, the saintly stranger, and the promise kept for centuries will now be preserved for a country far beyond the valleys of the Pir Panjal.

(The author is HoD Political Science, GDC Katra Reasi)