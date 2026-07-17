FAITH Conclave 2026 with theme “Incredible India” commences

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 16: A two-day Conclave under the theme "Incredible India: Invaluable Economics," organized by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) was commenced here today.

The strong presence of international delegations, including senior leadership from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), was cited by FAITH as a signal of the growing weight of India's tourism advocacy on the global stage.

Advertisement

Responding to questions on continuity from last year's conclave, FAITH leadership confirmed that the white paper submitted previously had been shared at every level of Government, including with the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Tourism and NITI Aayog and that several of its recommendations, including on ease of travel had already fed into Government committee templates.

During the conclave industry leaders argued that tourism's officially reported contribution of 6.7% to GDP significantly understates its true economic footprint, since that figure captures only the formal sector.

They pointed to a vast informal economy from boatmen on the Dal Lake in Srinagar to rickshaw operators in Varanasi and local food and produce suppliers that multiplies tourism's real impact well beyond current estimates.

With this in view, the sector reiterated its ambition to contribute 10% of India's projected USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, in line with the Government's long-term growth vision.

Speakers also underscored that every rupee invested in tourism generates more than three times that value back into the economy, reinforcing the sector's case for parity with capital-intensive, employment-generating industries such as infrastructure.

Much of the discussion centred on the need for a sustained, consolidated "Brand Bharat" campaign - one that speakers said must go beyond a single message and instead position India's breadth: its coastline, mountain ranges, spiritual circuits, heritage palaces and beaches, alongside its value-for-money proposition relative to global peers.

FAITH confirmed it continues to expand its membership base, welcoming its newest member association, TIRDA, with further applications under review by its board.