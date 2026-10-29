Faisal, Vanshika win TT titles in Poonch

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 28: The 37th District Table Tennis Championship Poonch 2026 concluded at Sports Stadium, Poonch, with Faisal Mir and Vanshika Raina winning the Men’s and Women’s singles titles respectively.

Faisal defeated Adnan Ahmed by 3-1 in the Men’s singles final, while Vanshika edged past Arushika Dabur by 3-2 in the Women’s singles final. In Men’s doubles, Adnan Ahmed and Gurjot Singh defeated Rachit and Shivam by 3-1 to claim the title.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Riaz Tantray was the chief guest, while Khalil Ahmed Banday, Assistant Director, CAPD, attended as the guest of honour.

Those present included former MLA Shah Mohd Tantray, DDC Chairperson Tazeem Choudhary, Headmaster Bajhat Hussain, Dr Punit Kar, Dr Ruby Naz, Deputy CMO, retired SSP Altaf Hussain, Shokat Kazmi, Prem Parkash Luthra, Mushtaq Ahmed, Manager Sports Stadium, Pir Nisar Hussain Shah, Advocate Sanjay Raina, Taj Mir, Sanjay Kumar, Manmohan Suri, Sanjiv Gupta, Gurmeet Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Shakil Parey, Nawaz Rather, Sajid Choudhary, Balbir Singh, Usman Choudhary, Rajinder Singh Toofan, Er Rizwan Choudhary, Deepak Bharti, Sarfaraz Mir, Advocate Anjum Mehmood, Riaz Hamdani, Er Jagmeet Singh, Sudheer Sharma, Gul Mohd, Dev Dutt, Rajinder Khajuria, Narinder Singh, Sandeep Luthra, Jagjeet Singh, Sabar Tantray, Majeed Tantray and Imran Shah.

Imran Shah conducted the proceedings, while Saleem Banday, Vice President of J&K Table Tennis Association and General Secretary of the District Association, highlighted its 37-year journey and efforts to nurture talent.