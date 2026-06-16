Fairdeal Group unveils all-new next-gen Tata Tiago

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Fairdeal Group, Tata Motors dealership network unveiled the all- new next-gen Tata Tiago in a function held here today.

The launch comes during Fairdeal's 25-year celebration of partnership with Tata Motors, making the moment even more special for customers across Jammu.

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The grand unveiling ceremony was led by chief guests Neena Sharma, Branch Manager, Gangyal (J&K Bank) and Seema Gupta, Branch Head, Patel Nagar (J&K Bank) and was attended by Fairdeal's Managing Director Saleem Bakshi, Farhan Bakshi, Executive Director Bhagwan Dass Gandotra, Rohit Gandotra, Mohit Gandotra, Ritvik Gandotra, along with Mohd Danish Afzal, ASM, Tata Motors, and Vivek Dwivedi, Senior Manager, Tata Motors.

The new Tiago arrives with Tata's latest advanced powertrain engineered for refinement, efficiency and everyday performance:

Transmission options include a 5-speed Manual and 5-speed AMT a combination that offers convenience without compromising mileage.

The new design that turns heads the next-gen Tiago features a refreshed, youthful and aerodynamic design language:

The new Tiago carries forward its reputation as one of India's most stylish hatchbacks, now more modern and expressive than ever.

It offers a refined, spacious cabin packed with segment-leading features.