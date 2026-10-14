Fairdeal Group launches ‘Tata Sierra #DARK’, ‘Tata Aeris’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Fairdeal Group, J&K's largest Tata Motors dealership network, here today unveiled 'Tata Sierra #DARK' and all-new 'Tata Aeris' at its showrooms in Kunjwani and Toph Sherkhania.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas, Director of Industries and Commerce, Jammu, along with Fairdeal's Managing Director, Saleem Bakshi and Directors-Farhan Bakshi, Rohit Gandotra, Mohit Gandotra, Ritvik Gandotra, along with Narinder Kaushal, CEO-PV Sales, Fairdeal Group, and Vivek Dwivedi, Senior Manager-New Car Sales (TATA.CARS), along with other distinguished guests, customers and members of the Fairdeal Group team.

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A handout stated that the Tata Sierra #DARK gives the legendary Sierra a darker expression of luxury. Finished in Friesian Black, it features R19 #DARK theme alloy wheels, the signature #DARK mascot, Light Saber LED DRLs and tail lamps, and a clamshell tailgate with gesture control, creating a bold and commanding road presence.

The all-new Tata Aeris is a stylish sedan built for personal buyers who want expressive design, everyday comfort and long-distance practicality, without compromise.

The Tata Sierra #DARK range starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the all-new Tata Aeris starts at an introductory price of Rs. 5.29 lakh for petrol, with prices varying according to the variant, powertrain and transmission.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Slathia, General Manager, Fairdeal AutoMotors, said: "The Sierra has always been an icon, and the #DARK edition gives it a bold new attitude, while the all-new Aeris brings premium features, safety and value to the sedan segment. At Fairdeal Group, we are delighted to bring both these launches to customers in Jammu and invite them to visit our showrooms and experience them."