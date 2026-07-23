Fairdeal Group launches all-new Tata Sierra.ev and Sierra Jubilee Edition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Fairdeal Group, a trusted Tata Motors dealership network in J&K today launched the all-new Tata Sierra.ev along with the exclusive Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition, across its showrooms at Fairdeal Motors, Kunjwani and Fairdeal Auto Motors, Akhnoor Road.

While the Sierra.ev marks the return of one of India's most iconic SUVs in a bold electric avatar, the limited Jubilee Edition commemorates the milestone of 50,000 Tata Sierra sold across India, celebrating the legacy of an icon that continues to evolve with time.

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The unveiling ceremony was graced by chief guest Pankaj Kumar Verma - PNB Circle Head and Sachin Jindal - MCC Head along with Fairdeal's Managing Director Saleem Bakshi, Farhan Bakshi, Executive Director Bhagwan Dass Gandotra, Rohit Gandotra, Mohit Gandotra, Ritvik Gandotra and Mohd Danish Afzal, Area Sales Manager, Tata Motors.

Built on Tata Motors' advanced acti.ev+ architecture, the Tata Sierra.ev is available with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery options.

QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) variant with 504 Nm torque, 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, up to 665 km MIDC-certified range, DC fast charging adding up to 263 km in approximately 15 minutes and a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty for the first owner.

Inspired by the legendary Sierra, the all-new Sierra.ev blends timeless SUV styling with futuristic design and cutting-edge technology.

The all-new Tata Sierra.ev is available at an introductory price starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Slathia, General Manager, Fairdeal Auto Motors said, "The Tata Sierra has always been an icon in the Indian automotive industry, and we are delighted to welcome its return in an all-electric avatar. The introduction of the Sierra Jubilee Edition further celebrates the remarkable journey of the Sierra and the trust of 50,000 customers across India."

"We invite customers across Jammu to visit Fairdeal Motors at Kunjwani and Fairdeal Auto Motors at Akhnoor Road to experience both the all-new Tata Sierra.ev and the exclusive Sierra Jubilee Edition firsthand," he added.