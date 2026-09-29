Fairdeal Group launches all-new Tata CURVV Series X

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Fairdeal Group, J&K's largest and most trusted Tata Motors dealership network today launched the all-new Tata CURVV Series X at its showroom at Fairdeal Motors, Kunjwani and Fairdeal Auto Motors, Toph Sherkhania.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Shivani Gupta, Branch Head, J&K Bank, Patel Nagar, along with Fairdeal's Managing Director Saleem Bakshi, Farhan Bakshi, Executive Director, Bhagwan Dass Gandotra, Rohit Gandotra, Mohit Gandotra, Ritvik Gandotra, and Vivek Dwivedi, Senior Manager - New Car Sales (TATA.CARS).

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Speaking at the launch, Chander Singh Katoch, General Manager, Fairdeal Motors, said, "The Tata CURVV has created a distinctive space for itself with its bold SUV coupé design, and the new Series X takes that experience further with enhanced technology, premium features and multiple powertrain options."

"At Fairdeal Group, we are delighted to bring the CURVV Series X to customers in Jammu and invite them to experience its design, technology, comfort and performance firsthand," he added.

The Tata CURVV Series X is designed to offer a more premium and feature-rich experience, with a host of advanced technologies and convenience features across its variants.

It continues to stand apart with its distinctive SUV coupé design, combining SUV proportions with the sleekness of a coupé.

The Tata CURVV Series X range starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices varying according to the variant, powertrain and transmission.