Fairdeal Auto Hyundai launches all-new Hyundai BAYON

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Introducing a new benchmark in intelligent mobility, advanced safety, and connected technology, Fairdeal Auto Hyundai today launched the all-new Hyundai BAYON in Jammu.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by chief guest Pankaj Kumar Verma, Circle Head - PNB along with Fairdeal's Managing Director Saleem Bakshi and Director Rohit Gandotra, along with Farhan Bakshi, Mohit Gandotra, Ritvik Gandotra, along with Narinder Kaushal CEO - PV Sales, Fairdeal Group, and Saroj Gupta, ASM Hyundai and Gaurav Thakur, TSM Hyundai, along with other distinguished guests, customers, influencers and members of the Fairdeal Group team.

Advertisement

Starting at an introductory price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom), the Hyundai BAYON combines progressive SUV styling, future-ready technology, comprehensive safety, premium comfort, and confidence-inspiring performance.

Designed for modern customers seeking a seamless blend of innovation and everyday versatility, the BAYON represents Hyundai's commitment to delivering intelligent mobility solutions that enhance the driving experience.

The launch marks an exciting addition to Hyundai's product portfolio in Jammu, bringing advanced automotive technology and a new dimension of driving confidence to customers across the region.

Speaking at the launch, Akash Haryal, Fairdeal Auto Hyundai said, "The all-new Hyundai BAYON represents an exciting step forward in intelligent mobility. With its progressive SUV design, advanced connected technology, comprehensive safety features, and refined performance, the BAYON is designed to meet the evolving aspirations of today's customers. We invite our customers to visit our showroom, experience the all-new BAYON, and discover a new era of intelligent mobility."