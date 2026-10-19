Failed product talking about expiry date is laughable, says Chouhan mocking Rahul

BHOPAL, Oct 19: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments about the "expiry date" of the BJP and its leaders were "laughable" as it was coming from a "failed product".

Addressing a gathering in Goa on Sunday, Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah over various issues.

Appealing to voters to give the Congress a full majority in the 2027 Goa assembly elections, Gandhi urged party workers and citizens to continue reaching out to people.

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"You think about Goa. In Delhi, in a short while, we will deal with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. You don't need to worry about that. The work is underway; their expiry date is approaching," the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition had said.

In a post on X, Chouhan said, "It's laughable to hear that the product which failed the quality check every single time in its 99 launch attempts is now talking about the BJP's expiry date."

In a separate post, Chouhan accused the "regime change gang", a jibe at the Opposition, of failing to gain traction because young people, farmers and women trusted the country's leadership.

"The people of the country have faith in a leadership that has raised India's stature before the world, taught the country to move forward with confidence and stands firm in the face of every challenge. India could neither be misled by false narratives nor intimidated by conspiracies or ideas that weakened the country," Chouhan said.

The country's honour and the future of its 1.4 billion people remained the government's foremost priorities, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"Public trust does not depend on any narrative. It is built through work, commitment and the integrity of leadership," Chouhan said.

This trust was the strength of "new India" and a barrier against the ambitions of the "regime change gang", he asserted. (PTI)