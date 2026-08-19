FADA delegation calls on Transport Commissioner

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: To discuss various issues concerning the Trade Certificate and its implementation for automobile dealerships operating across the Union Territory, a delegation of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) led by Sanjay Aggarwal, chairperson, FADA J&K met Vishesh Mahajan, Transport Commissioner here today.

Anju Gupta, Additional Transport Commissioner was also present in the meeting.

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The delegation apprised the Transport Commissioner of the practical challenges and compliance-related concerns being faced by automobile dealers in relation to Trade Certificates, particularly where dealerships have multiple business locations within the Union Territory.

Aggarwal informed the Transport Commissioner that FADA's national body has already taken up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and has requested consideration of a mechanism whereby an automobile dealer operating within one State or Union Territory can have a single Trade Certificate covering its eligible business operations, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.

One State One Trade Certificate will help the dealer to do business at any location of the J&K UT with only one Trade Certificate, as in case of GST registration with endorsement of branches on it.

FADA expressed its appreciation to Vishesh Mahajan for giving the delegation an opportunity to present the concerns and suggestions of the automobile dealer fraternity.

They lauded the Department's efforts towards bringing greater transparency, efficiency and accountability into the system, stating that such progressive measures will significantly improve ease of doing business and strengthen the overall functioning of the automobile sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

Vishesh Mahajan, Transport Commissioner, Jammu & Kashmir, suggested the automobile dealers to apply for the trade certificates at the earliest and said that no automobile business outlet will be able to operate without a trade certificate.