FADA delegation calls on Transport Commissioner

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: In order to discuss the issues of Automobile Dealers Associations, a delegation of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) called on Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, here today.

The delegation was led by FADA J&K Chairperson Sanjay Aggarwal and senior FADA members.

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During the meeting, the members welcomed and expressed its sincere appreciation to the Transport Commissioner for issuing the order providing a one-time, time-bound facilitation of three months to eligible automobile dealers who have already initiated the statutory process for obtaining Trade Certificates.

They said that the order is a significant step towards strengthening the Ease of Doing Business environment for automobile dealers in Jammu & Kashmir.

The facilitation will provide eligible dealers who have already submitted their prescribed application through the VAHAN portal and deposited the requisite fee an additional three-month period to complete pending documentation, inspection and other statutory formalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Aggarwal said, “We sincerely thank the Transport Commissioner, J&K, for considering the concerns of the automobile dealer fraternity and bringing this practical and time-bound facilitation. This decision reflects a progressive and business-friendly approach and will provide much-needed relief to dealers who have already initiated the Trade Certificate process.”

He said that Ease of Doing Business should not only mean digitization of applications but should also ensure time-bound approvals, clear documentation requirements, uniform interpretation of rules and minimal physical interaction.

“FADA J&K remains committed to working closely with the Transport Department and other stakeholders to further improve the Ease of Doing Business for automobile dealers in the Union Territory. We look forward to continued cooperation and progressive reforms that simplify processes while ensuring full compliance with the law,” he added.

FADA J&K has also appealed to all eligible dealers who have initiated the Trade Certificate process to utilize the three-month facilitation period and complete all pending statutory requirements within the prescribed timeline.