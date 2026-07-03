FADA chairperson urges UT admin to tackle mounting parking crisis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Jammu & Kashmir, Sanjay Aggarwal has urged the J&K administration to take immediate measures to address the growing vehicle parking crisis across the Union Territory, warning that the situation could worsen if timely action is not taken.

Aggarwal said the rapid increase in the number of vehicles on J&K’s roads has placed immense pressure on the existing road infrastructure. He noted that thousands of new vehicles are being registered every year, while a large number of used vehicles are also entering the Union Territory from other states, resulting in a steady rise in the overall vehicle population.

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He said that while the expanding automobile sector reflects economic growth, it has also led to severe traffic congestion, inadequate parking facilities and mounting pressure on already overcrowded roads. According to him, the shortage of organized parking spaces has become one of the major reasons for traffic bottlenecks in cities and towns across J&K.

Aggarwal observed that vehicles parked along roadsides frequently obstruct the smooth flow of traffic, causing delays, inconvenience to commuters and increasing the risk of road accidents. The problem, he said, is particularly acute in busy commercial areas where motorists often struggle to find designated parking spaces and are left with no option but to park on roadsides and footpaths.

Suggesting a practical solution, Aggarwal called upon the administration to develop vacant spaces beneath flyovers into organized paid parking facilities. He said these areas remain largely underutilized and can be converted into secure parking zones equipped with proper lighting, surveillance and efficient management systems.

Aggarwal appealed to the administration to accord priority to the issue and formulate a sustainable parking policy that would improve traffic management and enhance commuter convenience.