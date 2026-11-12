Facial authentication to speed up ration distribution, curb 20% misappropriation

Fingerprint, iris, OTP facilities to also continue

J&K first UT to adopt new digital PDS technology

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir has taken a major step towards transforming its Public Distribution System (PDS) with the introduction of Aadhaar-based facial authentication under the new Smart PDS initiative, aimed at ensuring faster ration distribution, preventing pilferage and making the system more accessible to beneficiaries.

Introduced from November 1, the facial authentication facility is an additional option and does not replace the existing methods of verification. Beneficiaries can now authenticate themselves through four Aadhaar-linked methods----facial recognition, fingerprint biometrics, iris scanning and Aadhaar-based OTP.

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Explaining the initiative, Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department said, "the earlier system largely depended on fingerprint authentication, which often created difficulties for elderly people, persons with disabilities and labourers whose fingerprints had become difficult to capture due to years of physical work. The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted concerns associated with repeated physical contact with biometric devices".

He further said, "facial authentication addresses these challenges while significantly reducing transaction time. The process takes approximately 9-10 seconds, compared to nearly two minutes in cases where fingerprint authentication requires repeated attempts. Beneficiaries simply need to look into the camera of the designated device to complete verification".

The facility is expected to particularly benefit persons with disabilities who cannot provide fingerprints, besides elderly beneficiaries and women who may face difficulties with conventional biometric authentication.

Dispelling misinformation surrounding the new system, the officer clarified that facial authentication is not compulsory and beneficiaries will continue to have the option of using fingerprints, iris scanning or Aadhaar OTP. He also rejected claims that only the head of a household can collect ration, stating that any eligible adult family member can visit the ration depot and collect the entitled food grains after authentication. Minors, however, cannot independently collect ration.

Another misconception regarding the system concerns the alleged absence of internet connectivity in remote areas. However, the Commissioner Secretary maintained that connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir was adequate, including in far-flung areas and asserted that network availability would not be a major obstacle to implementation.

On Aadhaar coverage, the officer stated that nearly 98 per cent of the population in J&K had been covered, with enrolment facilities also extended to children below five years of age. He maintained that Aadhaar saturation had reached a stage where the absence of Aadhaar was not a widespread concern.

"The Government expects the new authentication mechanism to significantly reduce diversion and pilferage of foodgrains. The Ministry of Food and Public Distribution has projected that the reforms could help reduce such losses by nearly 20 per cent, allowing more food grains to reach genuine beneficiaries", he further said.

Meanwhile, under the Sarthak PDS initiative, the commission paid to Fair Price Shop dealers has reportedly been increased from Rs 108 to Rs 195 per quintal, an increase of approximately 81 per cent. The officer said that the enhanced margin would substantially improve dealers' earnings and address concerns about the financial viability of ration distribution.

Addressing the controversy over resistance from certain dealers, the officer suggested that stricter authentication and monitoring would leave less scope for unauthorised distribution. He also maintained that the increased dealer commission demonstrated the Government's efforts to support ration dealers rather than undermine their interests.

The Aadhaar-based authentication in PDS is not a new concept. It has been in use since around 2016, while electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) machines became an integral part of ration distribution from 2020 onwards. The latest reform simply adds facial recognition to the existing system.

"Jammu and Kashmir is among the first Union Territories to adopt the additional facial authentication facility developed under the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution", he said, adding every ration transaction will continue to require Aadhaar authentication, irrespective of the method selected by the beneficiary.

"With four authentication choices, quicker transactions, improved dealer margins and stricter checks against diversion, we expect Smart PDS to make ration distribution more transparent, inclusive and efficient, ensuring that food grains meant for the poor reach their rightful beneficiaries", the Commissioner Secretary said.