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Home / Videos / Face-Off With China Continues At Multiple Locations In Arunachal: ITBP DG

Face-Off With China Continues At Multiple Locations In Arunachal: ITBP DG

Face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops continue at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur has said. According to reports, the border situation remains sensitive, with a stand-off reported near the...

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Daily Excelsior
11:18 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops continue at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur has said. According to reports, the border situation remains sensitive, with a stand-off reported near the Asaphila-Taksing area in Upper Subansiri district since late July.

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