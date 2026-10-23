Face-Off With China Continues At Multiple Locations In Arunachal: ITBP DG
Face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops continue at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur has said. According to reports, the border situation remains sensitive, with a stand-off reported near the...
Face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops continue at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur has said. According to reports, the border situation remains sensitive, with a stand-off reported near the Asaphila-Taksing area in Upper Subansiri district since late July.
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